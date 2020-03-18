Relationship with Carter has King considering official visit

A highly recruited cornerback's relationship with Arkansas assistant Sam Carter has him thinking about taking an official visit to Fayetteville.

Kalen King, 5-11, 170, of Detroit Cass Technical, is considering a summer visit to Arkansas because of Carter.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Sam Carter,” King said. “That’s my guy and I think he's building something special down there.”

He has offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Louisville, Wisconsin, Kentucky and others.

King’s brother, Kobe, is an outstanding linebacker with an impressive offer list, including Arkansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Iowa State and others. He, too, is looking to visit the Razorbacks.

He’s known Carter since his time at Missouri.

“We been talking since he was at Mizzou, and when he got the new job he immediately came for me,” King said.

King recorded 14 touchdowns at receiver and has 25 tackles, 4 pass breakups and an interception on defense as a junior. He has an official visit to Penn State set up on May 29-31.

“Still trying to see which other ones I’ll take,” King said.