The Recruiting Guy

Relationship with Carter has King considering official visit

by Richard Davenport | Today at 12:09 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Sam Carter, an assistant coach with the Arkansas football team, speaks with members of the media Thursday, February 6, 2020, inside the Fred W. Smith Football Center on the campus in Fayetteville. Ten football assistants participated in the interview process. ( David Gottschalk)

A highly recruited cornerback's relationship with Arkansas assistant Sam Carter has him thinking about taking an official visit to Fayetteville.

Kalen King, 5-11, 170, of Detroit Cass Technical, is considering a summer visit to Arkansas because of Carter.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Sam Carter,” King said. “That’s my guy and I think he's building something special down there.”

He has offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Louisville, Wisconsin, Kentucky and others.

King’s brother, Kobe, is an outstanding linebacker with an impressive offer list, including Arkansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Iowa State and others. He, too, is looking to visit the Razorbacks.

He’s known Carter since his time at Missouri.

“We been talking since he was at Mizzou, and when he got the new job he immediately came for me,” King said.

King recorded 14 touchdowns at receiver and has 25 tackles, 4 pass breakups and an interception on defense as a junior. He has an official visit to Penn State set up on May 29-31.

“Still trying to see which other ones I’ll take,” King said.

