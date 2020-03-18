Emergency officials say information crucial in combating virus

FAYETTEVILLE -- The need to obtain and share accurate information on the covid-19 pandemic, like the virus itself, crosses all boundaries, Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said Tuesday.

"The virus is going to ignore boundaries, and we need to be able to do that, too," Jenkins said in summarizing a gathering hosted by the Springdale Fire Department.

Health emergency County judges in both Benton and Washington counties have declared emergencies in response to the covid-19 pandemic. County offices are closed to non-essential services. The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 22 cases of the coronavirus in eight Arkansas counties as of Monday. No cases have been confirmed in Northwest Arkansas. The new coronavirus is a respiratory illness. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wash their hands, avoid close contact with sick people and avoid touching their eyes, noses and mouths with unwashed hands. [CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » nwaonline.com/coronavirus] Source: Arkansas Health Department

Area police and fire officials, emergency services personnel and first responders, school and health care officials, business leaders and elected officials gathered Monday at Station No. 1 in Springdale to discuss what they know and what they don't know about the still-growing pandemic, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said more than 80 people attended the meeting in person and others participated by teleconference. The group agreed the exchange of information is worthwhile and weekly meetings will continue for as long as needed, he said. The group will also set up an email information exchange and communicate by other means as needed.

"There were several things we walked away with, including the disseminating of information and the efficiency of asking questions," Jenkins said. "If I, in the city of Rogers, have a question, it's more than likely someone in Bella Vista or Springdale or Fayetteville has that same question. We don't need to have everyone asking the Health Department that same question when we can share among ourselves."

John Luther, Washington County's Emergency Management director, said the pandemic is similar in some ways to other emergency situations. He said it's vital to have the resources of people in a variety of disciplines available.

"It's important to put the right people in the room to work together," he said. "I don't want to meet just to meet. I think this is necessary."

Capt. Matt Bagley with the Springdale Fire Department agreed it's crucial to have information from trusted sources and an agreed-upon plan of action. Bagley said the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health guidelines are constantly being checked and updated and are being followed by his department and should be followed by others.

Washington County Judge Joseph Wood said the exchange was valuable and should continue for as long as needed so everyone has access to as much information as possible.

"It's all very fluid," Wood said. "We may be bringing up issues someone else may have wrestled with so it's important that information be broadly shared."

Jenkins said the members of the group will offer their own information and expertise and examine what has happened elsewhere and how different jurisdictions have handled situations. That information can be used locally if needed, he said.

"We don't have a crystal ball," Jenkins said. "We don't know what next week looks like. If we pull up to a building on fire, it's easy to identify the location and the scope of the problem. This is not like that. It's hard to combat a problem you can't see."

