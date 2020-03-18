Fayetteville limits bar, restaurant occupancy

Chairs are placed upon tables at Cheers at the Old Post Office in Fayetteville Tuesday. Mayor Lioneld Jordan announced a limit of 50% capacity for city restaurants and bars. Go to nwaonline.com/200317Daily/ for more images. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Restaurants and bars in the city had to start restricting seating Tuesday if they weren't already.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan announced those establishments will be limited to 50% of their occupancy as set by the fire marshal. They must also space tables and bar stools at least 6 feet apart and limit party sizes to fewer than 10 people as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.

Web watch To check regular updates from the city, go to: fayetteville-ar.gov/covid19

The City Council on Monday granted Jordan extraordinary authority to regulate gatherings as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The extraordinary authority will remain in effect until April 29, unless extended by the council. The council also allocated $3 million out of the city's emergency fund to put to relief efforts in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Grant, owner of Penguin Ed's Bar-B-Que, which has three restaurants in the city, said generally the business closed every other booth and moved tables at least 6 feet apart. Employees removed bottles of sauce from tables and ramped up to-go orders, including curbside pickup, he said.

The restaurants implemented extra hygiene and sanitary measures last week, Grant said. Employees who want to stay home, such as those with children or elderly family members, will have a job waiting for them when they come back, he said.

"Whatever the authorities tell us we have to do, we'll comply with that," Grant said. "We completely understand why these regulations are in place."

Sales over the weekend and Monday were about 60% of what they normally are, Grant said. The business is making accommodations as it can, such as linking with delivery apps and ordering less food, he said.

The establishment is banking on its nearly 30-year reputation in the city, Grant said. There are 80 employees among the three locations, he said.

"We're just hoping to ride the storm out," Grant said. "We just don't know how long it will be."

Restaurants and bars across the city took different courses of action. Cheers at the Old Post Office temporarily closed its entire operation. Hugo's closed seating to the public but will continue to offer curbside pickup. Other places, such as Maxine's Tap Room, Leverett Lounge, Big Box Karaoke and Smoke and Barrel Tavern, closed before Jordan's announcement.

Steve Clark, president of the Chamber of Commerce, said businesses at least have the option to remain open with a scaled-back operation. Mayors in other cities, such as Tulsa, Okla., ordered bars and restaurants to close with drive-through and takeout as the only options.

Drive-throughs, curbside pickup and delivery will continue to operate as usual under Jordan's direction. The Fire Department will enforce compliance of the occupancy rule.

Clark said the situation is unprecedented. Changes happen almost hourly, and once life gets back to a state of normalcy, Clark said he hopes so too will the city's regulations.

"I hope just as quickly as those standards were applied, those standards will be relaxed," he said. "But I compliment the mayor for taking action, and compliment the council for supporting him in that."

A proclamation from Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed March 11 says cities will not institute quarantine regulations of commerce. City Attorney Kit Williams said he believes the council's action and Jordan's decision don't violate that provision.

"All the mayor has done is reduce the amount of allowed occupancy that had already been in existence independently through the Fire Department regulations," Williams said. "We haven't banned the restaurants from having people come in, or anything else like that."

Representatives of other Northwest Arkansas cities said they haven't considered limiting capacity at bars and restaurants at this point.

