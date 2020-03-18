Fayetteville resident tests positive for coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Tennessee's Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey confirmed the state's first case of the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas has its first presumptive case of covid-19, according to a news release from Mayor Lioneld Jordan and Washington County Judge Joseph Wood.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly. We urge the public to follow all recommendations of the Arkansas Department of Health," the news release states.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. today.

Check back for updates and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.