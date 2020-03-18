Fort Smith taking extra steps to clean, disinfect buses

FORT SMITH — The Fort Smith Transit Department announced Wednesday that it is continuing bus service, but it is taking extra steps to clean and disinfect buses and facilities because of the new coronavirus.

The department is spraying commercial disinfectant in all buses each night, and doing additional cleaning of facilities, according to a department news release. This is in addition to the department’s normal routine of cleaning buses, facilities and equipment on a schedule and performing routine fogging of buses with a commercial sanitizer, Transit Director Ken Savage said in the news release issed Wednesday.

All transit services are continuing as scheduled, he said.

“We encourage all passengers to practice good hygiene and social distancing where possible,” Savage said.

Fort Smith is Arkansas' second largest city, with more than 80,000 residents.

In Pulaski County, the Rock Region Metro transit agency will reduce routes starting Friday. Streetcar services have been cut in response to federal administration recommendations to reduce gatherings of people in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. Rock Region Metro is the largest public transit service in the state.

In Pine Bluff, Mayor Shirley Washington ordered Pine Bluff Transit to stop regular service until further notice. However, bus service for disabled residents will continue.

And in Northwest Arkansas, Ozark Regional Transit said it is continuing to operate as normal but said any changes would be posted on its website, https://www.ozark.org/.

The new coronavirus is a respiratory illness originating in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. The World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic March 11, and President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends people wash their hands, avoid close contact with sick people, and avoid touching their eyes, noses and mouths with unwashed hands.