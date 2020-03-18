Harriman to remain Siloam Springs AD

Julie Chandler/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs athletics director Ken Harriman is returning in the same position for the 2020-21 school year.

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Ken Harriman lost part of his job title last week, and the long-time area coach and administrator could not be happier.

The Siloam Springs School District removed the interim tag from Harriman's athletic director title after he was re-hired for the same position on Thursday for the 2020-21 school year.

Harriman came out of retirement in August to assume the role of athletics director when Kevin Downing left the position to accept an athletic director's position at Bentonville West. Downing had been the district's AD since 2013.

At the time, Harriman's position was on an interim basis for the 2019-20 school year and the district said it would re-open the position in the spring. However, Harriman said he enjoyed the role and the district was open to him returning for another year.

"It's just been a wonderful experience all year," Harriman said. "I'm really pleased the school district is going to allow me to come back and do it again next year."

Harriman was hired as a full-time athletics director and will have the same responsibilities as this year.

In an email, Siloam Springs School District Superintendent Jody Wiggins praised Harriman's leadership and is looking forward to having him around for another year.

"He is a wonderful man," Wiggins said of Harriman. "I truly appreciate the job he has done for us this year after taking the job as we were starting school. When coach Downing left us at the beginning of the year, I knew we needed to find someone quickly, but we also needed someone who could step into the role and know what to do immediately. Coach Harriman was at the top of a short list of people we reached out to about the job. When he indicated he would be interested at least on an interim basis, it was an easy decision considering his background in coaching and administrating in NWA schools.

"We are thrilled that he has decided to stay on with us after this year. He is exceptional at communicating with athletes, coaches, and parents. At the beginning, he was somewhat hesitant about the amount of travel involved with our AD position, but he has attended basically everything. He is doing an exceptional job, and we are lucky to have him."

Harriman was the SSSD athletics director from 1998 to 2002, along with being the head football coach from 1998-2000 and assistant principal from 2000-02.

Harriman left Siloam Springs in 2002 to return to Huntsville, where he worked for 10 years as head football coach and athletics director from 1988-1998 prior to coming to Siloam Springs.

He was head football coach/AD from 2002-2005 and 2008-2010. In 2010 he moved into the role of assistant superintendent/AD and remained in that role until 2012. From 2012-2015 he served as high school principal before retiring.

"When you spend a life of watching athletes compete and coaches coach, when you step away from that, there's withdrawals," Harriman said. "I am thankful for the opportunity to come back and do it again. You don't know how much you miss something until you're not doing it anymore.

"I'm really proud to be in a position to lead this program."

