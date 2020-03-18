• Randy Peraza, 47, of Oklahoma City, accused of demanding money from a bank teller in Roswell, N.M., then walking to a nearby grassy area, sitting down and waiting for police, was charged with bank robbery.

• Timothy Steven Walters, 41, of Athens, Ala., accused of breaking into an ex-girlfriend's home where he was stabbed by her new boyfriend with a pocketknife, was hospitalized but will face several charges upon his release, deputies said.

• Billy Altidor, 29, and Evanie Louis, 28, a Wellington, Fla., couple with a popular YouTube channel, received 24- and 12-month prison sentences, respectively, after pleading guilty to identify theft for stealing Social Security benefits or federal tax funds.

• Xuehua Edward Peng, 56, a former San Francisco Bay Area tour operator who pleaded guilty to serving as an unregistered agent for China by renting hotel rooms, leaving money and going out, then returning to pick up digital memory cards that had been left in exchange for the cash and taking the cards to China, was sentenced to four years in prison.

• Mellissa Stacy Ann Smith, owner of the Island Delight Caribbean restaurant in Montgomery, Ala., faces a money laundering count while her husband, Richard, faces several drug charges, including cocaine trafficking counts, prosecutors said.

• Rick Atkinson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning military historian, has won a $50,000 prize from the New York Historical Society for The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777, the first of three planned volumes on the Revolutionary War.

• Darrell Dillard, 55, a high school principal in Houma, La., accused of charging at deputies, hitting one, as they took two suspects into custody during a late-night domestic disturbance call, was arrested on a misdemeanor battery count.

• Leo Santiago Chavez, 20, of Cleveland, Ala., who, along with three accomplices, was accused of killing his parents in 2017 and burying them in a shallow grave, was convicted of capital murder and two counts of abusing a corpse.

• Kathleen Macy, town clerk of North Haven, Maine, a coastal island with about 375 year-round residents and limited medical access, said people don't understand how "fragile" the community is after its leaders voted to bar all visitors to prevent the coronavirus from reaching its shore.

