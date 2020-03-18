Job openings bounce back in January

Cailin Sandvig (left), who works remotely for her job, and Justin Bracken load their family car Monday as they prepare to leave their home in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn in New York with their newborn twins to avoid the spreading coronavirus. U.S. employers increased the number of jobs advertised in January, a sign the job market was in solid shape before the virus outbreak. (AP/Bebeto Matthews)

U.S. job openings rebounded in January, adding to signs that the labor market remained solid at the start of this year before the coronavirus began to weigh heavily on the economy.

The number of available positions rose to 6.96 million from an upwardly revised 6.55 million in December, up 6.3% from the previous month, according to the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, released Tuesday. That compares with a median forecast for a modest drop to 6.4 million. Job openings increased by 65,000 in finance and insurance and by 8,000 for mining and logging.

The increase shows that there was some upward momentum for hiring in the first month of the year, and that the total number of openings exceeded the total number of unemployed Americans by more than 1 million before disruptions from the outbreak. That will likely change sharply as companies lay off workers and freeze hiring amid widespread closures and self-isolation intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of people hired and those who quit their jobs remained little changed in January at 5.8 million and 5.6 million respectively. Quits can be a sign of economic strength since most people quit a job when they have another lined up.

The release also included revised annual estimates for 2019 hires, which rose by 1.3 million 69.9 million, and separations, which increased by 1.7 million to 67.9 million.

The figures lag a month behind the Labor Department's jobs report, which showed strong hiring in February with a second-straight gain of 273,000. Federal Reserve policy makers have consistently noted robust employment, and said even with in this week's announcement of an emergency interest-rate cut that the labor market remained strong through February and that job gains have been solid.

Information for this article was contributed by Max Reyes of Bloomberg News and by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press

