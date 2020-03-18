Letter: Central Arkansas hospitals to prioritize urgent care

The Baptist Health campus on Kanis Road in Little Rock is shown in this 2016 file photo.

Several Central Arkansas hospitals say they plan to prioritize urgent and time-sensitive procedures due to the covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter addressed to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. dated Tuesday, executives at UAMS Medical Center, Baptist Health, Arkansas Heart Hospital, CARTI cancer clinic, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, CHI St. Vincent and Arkansas Surgical Hospital said they have all agreed to evaluate procedures and ambulatory visits and reschedule procedures, testing and office visits that can be safely postponed.

“These are necessary steps to protect both our patients and staff and to conserve precious medical supplies, hospital capacity and healthcare personnel. We will continually reevaluate the need for these plans,” the letter reads.

The letter states that the decision was made at the directive of the Arkansas Department of Health, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the United States surgeon general, and with guidance from the American College of Surgeons.

Other healthcare organizations have also rescheduled procedures and clinic visits that are not time-sensitive. Dr. Dean Kumpuris, an at-large city director and chair of the city’s covid-19 task force, said Monday he would end colonoscopies at his gastroenterology surgery center by the end of the week and would encourage other practices to take similar steps.