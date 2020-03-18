Mayor: Regular bus service discontinued in Pine Bluff due to covid-19 pandemic

PINE BLUFF — Due to the covid-19 pandemic, regular bus service provided by Pine Bluff Transit has been discontinued until further notice, Mayor Shirley Washington ordered Wednesday.

Washington said buses that provide transportation for disabled residents are still running.

“A lot of our drivers were not wanting to get out and we’re kind of limited there, so we had to decide what services we would continue to offer,” Washington said. “We decided to offer the most critical services.”

Washington said the riders who are still offered transportation services are those people who are covered under the Americans With Disabilities Act, many of whom, Washington said, rely solely on the bus service for transportation.

“These are people who cannot ride in an automobile or who have no other means of transportation and who need to get to their doctor’s appointments and other critical trips they have to make,” she said. “For many of them, this is their only means of transportation.”