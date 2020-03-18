McLarty completes

dealership purchase

McLarty Automotive Group has completed its acquisition of Gray-Daniels Auto Family, the largest dealership group in Mississippi, with about $400 million in annual revenue.

The acquisition is expected to make McLarty one of the top 25 auto dealers in the nation, with nearly $1.7 billion in annual revenue.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Gray-Daniels was sold by Asbury Automotive Group of Atlanta.

"Like McLarty Automotive Group, Gray-Daniels Auto Family is deeply rooted in the communities it serves," said Mark McLarty, company founder and chairman. "We are excited about the opportunity to build on its more than 30-year history and grow our presence in America's Heartland."

Gray-Daniels Auto Family operates one collision center and five dealerships: Gray-Daniels Toyota, Gray-Daniels Nissan Brandon, Gray-Daniels Chevrolet, Gray-Daniels Nissan North and Gray-Daniels Ford Lincoln.

McLarty Automotive Group was founded in 2014 and began its growth with the purchase of Bale Honda in Little Rock. McLarty owns and operates 23 dealerships across the mid-South and Midwest, representing BMW, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Lincoln, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Ram, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

-- Andrew Moreau

Pesticide-applicator

training held online

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is offering statewide training and certification for private pesticide applicators exclusively online in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"If growers don't have enough certified manpower to apply those chemicals, they're going to face some pretty rough choices," said Ryan McGeeney, spokesman for the UA System Division of Agriculture.

The training, which is required for licensure through the state Plant Board, is available for first-time applicators and those seeking recertification. The cost of training is $20, excluding license fees.

The UA System Division of Agriculture has canceled or postponed nearly all public meetings. More than 300 people have participated in the online private pesticide applicator training so far. The cooperative extension service said it typically trains as many as 4,000 a year.

-- Nathan Owens

Index picks up 25.76

as most stocks gain

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 328.18, up 25.76.

The three major stock indices recovered a portion of their steep Monday losses.

Most of the Arkansas Index stocks rose, with Simmons Bank and Bank OZK shares rising more than 18%. Uniti Group shares rose 28%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

