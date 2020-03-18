FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans. With “The Catch” that sent San Francisco to its first Super Bowl and “The Blown Call” that kept New Orleans at home, NFC championship games have two seminal moments that rank with just about any in postseason history. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

RAIDERS

Witten OKs deal

A person familiar with the deal said veteran tight end Jason Witten has agreed to a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be signed until the league year starts today.

Witten had 63 catches for 529 yards and 4 TDs last season with Dallas. He has 1,215 catches for 12,977 yards and 72 TDs in 16 seasons with the Cowboys.

COWBOYS

LB Lee, team agree

Linebacker Sean Lee is returning for an 11th season with the Dallas Cowboys.

The 2016 All-Pro and the Cowboys have agreed on a $4.5 million, one-year contract with $2 million guaranteed.

Lee took a step back into a supporting role last year behind promising young linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch. But Lee, 33, started the final 10 games after Vander Esch sustained a neck injury that eventually required surgery.

In 2019, Lee played all 16 games for the first time in his injury-plagued career. The two-time Pro Bowler finished second on the team to Smith in tackles.

EAGLES

Safety Jenkins released

The Philadelphia Eagles released standout safety Malcolm Jenkins, who led their secondary for the last six years and helped them win the 2017 NFL title. Jenkins, 32, had one year left on his contract at $7.6 million. He will cost the team $6 million under the cap, but the Eagles also save nearly $5 million by cutting him.

Jenkins also has been a strong voice in the players' union, and a leader in the players' social justice initiatives.

LIONS

LB Kennard let go

The Detroit Lions have released linebacker Devon Kennard. He had seven sacks last season, matching a career and team high, and equaled a personal best with 58 tackles as a team captain.

Kennard has 23½ sacks in his career, which started in 2014 with the New York Giants as a fifth-round pick from Southern Cal. He started 15 games in each of his two seasons with the Lions and has 65 starts as a linebacker. The veteran is an outside linebacker, who rushes the passer, stops the run and plays in pass coverage.

BEARS

All-Pro Quinn agrees

The Chicago Bears have agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with former All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn, giving them another elite pass rusher to line up opposite outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

Agent Sean Kiernan confirmed the deal, which includes $30 million guaranteed, to the NFL Network on Tuesday. He did not immediately return messages from the Associated Press.

Quinn bounced back with 111/2 sacks last year following a trade to Dallas from Miami despite a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs. He joins a team that missed the playoffs at 8-8 after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North championship the previous year.

Chicago was eighth overall defensively and ninth against both the run and pass last season. But the Bears had 19 takeaways after leading the league with 36 in 2018. Mack also finished with 81/2 sacks after four consecutive years in double digits.

BROWNS

FB Janovich acquired

The Browns are acquiring fullback Andy Janovich in a trade from the Denver Broncos, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Cleveland will send a seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Broncos for Janovich, 26.

A sixth-round pick in 2016, Janovich has started 19 games. He's rushed for 51 yards and scored three touchdowns, and added 22 catches for 223 yards.

CHARGERS

Bulaga headed to LA

Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga has agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press.

The 6-foot-5, 335-pound Bulaga spent the past 10 seasons with Green Bay. He will turn 31 on Saturday and upgrades an offensive line that struggled last season. He is likely to start at right tackle and will be reunited with James Campen, who was Bulaga's line coach at Green Bay and was recently hired by Los Angeles.

BILLS

Poyer given extension

A person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that safety Jordan Poyer has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills.

Poyer was entering the final year of a four-year contract, and his new deal runs through the end of the 2022 season.

Poyer, 28, has been a starter since signing with Buffalo, where he's been part of a formidable backfield alongside safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Tre'Davious White. The Bills allowed the fourth-fewest yards passing in the NFL last season, a year after finishing first in that category.

REDSKINS

Davis, Rivera reuniting

Linebacker Thomas Davis said he's reuniting with former coach Ron Rivera and signing with the Washington Redskins.

Davis posted on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon that he'd be back with Rivera. Davis played under Rivera with the Carolina Panthers for eight seasons from 2011-2018.

Davis, 36, is going into his 15th NFL season. He spent last year with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis also said on social media that he's joining the Redskins.

