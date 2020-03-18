FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, pedestrians walk past the Barclays Center, which is home to the Brooklyn Nets, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The Nets announced on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, that four players have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

BASKETBALL

Durant tests positive

Four Brooklyn Nets players, including Kevin Durant, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA. The Nets did not name the players Tuesday, but Durant confirmed he was one of them to The Athletic, saying: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." The Nets announced that one player is exhibiting symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic. All four players have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians. "The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible," the Nets said in a statement.

Grand Canyon hires Bryce Drew

Grand Canyon has hired former Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew as its next men's basketball coach. Drew's hiring was announced Tuesday. He replaces Dan Majerle, who was fired after seven seasons on March 12. Drew, 45, spent three years at Vanderbilt, leading the Commodores to the NCAA Tournament his first season before being fired after going 9-23 in 2018-19. He previously led Valparaiso, his alma mater, to four regular-season Horizon League titles and two trips to the NCAA Tournament in five seasons. He has a career record of 164-108. Drew spent the past year working as an ESPN studio and game analyst. He takes over a Grand Canyon program that went 13-17 this season after winning at least 20 games its first two Division I seasons.

BASEBALL

Verlander has surgery

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander had surgery on his right groin Tuesday and is expected to be out about six weeks. General Manager James Click made the announcement. The timing gives Verlander time to heal before opening day, which had been pushed back to mid-May at the earliest because of the coronavirus. Verlander dealt with the problem early in spring training. His first start was delayed until March 3 because of discomfort in his right groin. He made two starts pitching 4 2/3 innings with a 3.86 ERA. Verlander left his second start on March 8 with a mild strain of a back muscle and said at the time that it would be unlikely that he would be able to start the scheduled March 26 opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

BOXING

Roger Mayweather dies

Roger Mayweather, a former world champion who also trained his nephew Floyd Mayweather Jr., has died at the age of 58. Floyd Mayweather announced the death in a statement on Tuesday. Roger Mayweather had been ill with diabetes and other long-term health issues. Mayweather, whose nickname was the "Black Mamba," held titles at 130 and 140 pounds in a pro career that spanned 72 fights. A native of Grand Rapids, Mich., he fought such names as Julio Cesar Chavez and Pernell Whitaker and was 59-13 with 35 knockouts in an 18-year career that began in 1981. Mayweather was a colorful figure in the boxing world, winning titles but gaining more notoriety later as a trainer for his nephew. He was in the corner for some of Floyd Mayweather's biggest fights.

Sports on 03/18/2020