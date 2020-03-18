100 years ago

March 18, 1920

• Some people say a cat has nine lives, but Lieut. Edward E. Colson, camp education and recreation officer, had a cat which probably was killed nine in one. Lieutenant Colson lives in Little Rock and had a cat which he thought would be benefited by military discipline. So he took the cat out to camp, where he ordered Serg. W. L. Justin to put it through an intensive training. In about two weeks the cat had learned "squads east and squads west," until he could do them without batting an eye. When Sergeant Justin had begun to drill the cat about eight hours a day on "right front into line and left front into line," the cat decided it was time to pass the buck.

50 years ago

March 18, 1970

• Colleges in the 1970s "have a challenge to get young men and women to become more humane," Dr. Roy Schilling Jr., president of Hendrix College, said Tuesday. In times of stress -- like the present -- there needs to be a humanizing influence, he added during his speech to the Kiwanis Club of Little Rock Downtown. The 1970s promise to be a time of "precipitous change," and colleges must develop mechanisms to deal with change, he said. He noted that human institutions need periodic redesign and that the commitment in the 1970s should be an orderly change.

25 years ago

March 18, 1995

RUSSELLVILLE --Years ago it might have been the stuff only out of science fiction. The scenario might be that a scientist uses neutrons to determine the makeup of an unidentified substance. At Arkansas Tech University, such technology will become reality within the next year. ATU's Board of Trustees earlier this week approved the purchase of a neutron generator -- a device that shoots atomic particles at a disk to create neutrons. It will cost about $150,000, said Dr. Jack Hamm, dean of the College of Systems Science. At the same time, however, ATU terminated its eight-year efforts to be the first university in the state to operate a nuclear reactor.

10 years ago

March 18, 2010

• The Arkansas State University Planning Committee recommended Wednesday to raise tuition and increase student fees to help offset more than $2.5 million in state revenue cutbacks. Committee members said a 4 percent tuition increase would raise an estimated $1.3 million for the Jonesboro campus. Increases in athletic fees, capital improvement fees and differential tuition increases for math and science courses would also raise additional revenue, said Ed Kremers, ASU vice chancellor for finance and administration. The ASU System board of trustees must approve the recommendations. The board will meet May 7 to vote on the ASU budget for fiscal 2010-11.

