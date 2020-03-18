Pittman keeps major target laughing

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman keeps receiver target Ketron Jackson laughing during their conversations.

Tuesday was no exception when he FaceTimed with Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

“They were just checking in on me and making sure I was safe and asking what I’m doing on this free time. We had a couple of laughs,” Jackson said. “Man, I love those guys, and coach Pitt always cracks me up.”

Jackson, 6-2, 185 pounds, 4.40 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Royse City, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, LSU, Ohio State and others. He visited the Razorbacks on March 7 and left with Arkansas at the top of his list.

He said Pittman keeps him entertained.

“He just tells me about funny experiences he had in high school,” Jackson said.

Jackson, who recorded 61 receptions for 889 yards and 6 touchdowns as a junior, is an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 38 receiver and the No. 187 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

After his March visit, he stated plans to make an official visit to Arkansas in June. The coronavirus has forced the NCAA to enforce a dead period until April 15. The date could be pushed back even further.

“During recruiting, as athletes we like to have the ability to visit places so we can see who’s the best for our future and take the time out to invest our time in colleges, but with this virus it’s stopping everything,” Jackson said.

The virus could delay Jackson’s college decision.

“It might. It just depends on how long this virus will be (around). If it lasts long enough then it may affect it and move my decision back,” he said.