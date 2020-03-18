Risk for severe weather Thursday as storm system crosses Arkansas

( Courtesy of the National Weather Service )
Nearly all but the furthest southeast corner of Arkansas is at a slight risk for severe weather Thursday as a storm system crosses the state, according to the National Weather Service.
Storms and damaging winds will be the main concerns, with a chance for hail, forecasters said. A tornado or two is also possible.
Forecasters warned that flash flooding may occur as well, as one to three total inches of rain is expected through Sunday across the state.
