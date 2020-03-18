Sections
Breaking: Coronavirus cases rise to 33 in state; more aid set for child care centers, businesses
UA-Fayetteville to cease all but 'essential operations' on campus

by Jaime Adame | Today at 4:57 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Kassandra Salazar (left), a sophomore at the University of Arkansas from Rogers, speaks Tuesday, April 5, 2016, to a group of 11th-grade students from Heritage High School in Rogers as they walk past Old Main while on a tour of the university campus in Fayetteville. ( NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo / Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE - Only "essential operations" will continue on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus effective immediately, Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said in a campus announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Any operations and activities not considered essential "should be shifted to online or other remote means to the maximum extent possible, effective immediately," Steinmetz said.

The first presumptive case of coronavirus in Fayetteville was announced Wednesday morning.

No members of the UA campus community have been identified as having the illness, Steinmetz said, but he said the university's "primary concern is to reduce the spread of the virus while continuing to serve our campus community to the best of our abilities."

Students still living on campus will be able to access their housing for now but all residences, including Greek houses, will be closed beginning April 3.

Steinmetz, in the campus message, said students may request an exemption "for reasons including personal safety, access to Internet, no other available housing, academic distress or other legitimate reasons."

