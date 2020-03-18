UNDER THE RADAR: Bauxite’s Braylon Walker

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Bauxite’s Braylon Walker.

Class: 2021

Position: Wide receiver

Size: 6-1, 170 pounds

Interest: Henderson State, Arkansas Tech

Stats: As a junior, finished with 34 catches for 694 yards and 5 touchdowns. He recorded 5 tackles on defense as well.

Bauxite coach Caleb Perry, previously at Hewitt-Trussville in Alabama

“The few times I’ve watched him run routes, he is without a doubt a college football player. The level is probably still to be decided. I think he’s a mid-major guy. He could walk out with the team I just came from and he would be a starter there, and he would get a lot of offers. We just have to get him some exposure. I have to make some calls to the right coaches to come and look at him. He’s a great route runner and catches really well. He’s going to be a diamond in the rough for somebody.”