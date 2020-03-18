Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Coronavirus cases rise to 33 in state, governor says
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Asa Hutchinson to give coronavirus update

Today at 1:25 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption In this file photo Governor Asa Hutchinson takes questions from reporters at his office in Little Rock.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to give an update at 1:30 p.m. Follow the live video here.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cw3WjhURu4o]

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT