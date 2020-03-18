WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force to give update

President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
The White House coronavirus task force is set to give an update at 10:30 a.m. Follow along with live video below.
[Video not loading above? Click here to watch: arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/]
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.