Washington Regional says hundreds use coronavirus clinic, hotline

Health care workers attend to a small line of residents Tuesday at a screening clinic operated by Washington Regional Medical Center at 3318 N. North Hills Blvd. in Fayetteville. Go to nwaonline.com/200318Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington Regional Medical Center's covid-19 screening hotline, which began operating Monday, received about 1,200 calls as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the hospital.

Washington Regional also screened about 200 patients at its screening clinic opening Monday, according to the release.

Resources • UAMS digital screening: www.uamshealth.com/healthnow • Washington Regional hotline: available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 479-463-2055 • Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Center: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at the former McDonald Eye Clinic, 3318 N. North Hills Blvd. in Fayetteville. • Arkansas Children’s Hospital hotline for child health: available 24/7 at 1-800-743-3616. Source: Staff report

Testing Only people who meet the following criteria will be tested at the Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Clinic: • Symptoms of an upper respiratory infection that has not previously been diagnosed by a health care provider as another illness and at least one of the following: • 65 or older. • Have a chronic health condition, such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease or immunodeficiency. • Have had contact with someone who tested positive for covid-19 • Are a health care worker. Source: Washington Regional Medical Center

People who aren't seriously ill should stay home and consult their doctors, use the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' online screening tool or call Washington Regional's screening hotline.

"Health care professionals will be able to advise you if you need further evaluation at our screening clinic," according to the release.

Washington Regional doesn't test for covid-19 onsite. A specimen must be sent to the Arkansas Department of Health or commercial labs for testing, said Natalie Hardin, spokeswoman.

Meg Mirivel, spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Health, said Monday the department could test about 40 people per day.

"There continues to be a limited number of coronavirus testing kits available in the community, and we are following Arkansas Department of Health guidelines regarding who should be tested," according to the news release.

Washington Regional wouldn't say how many of its patients have been tested for the coronavirus, citing patient privacy.

The new coronavirus is a respiratory illness originating in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. The World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic March 11, and President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends people wash their hands, avoid close contact with sick people, and avoid touching their eyes, noses and mouths with unwashed hands.

The Community Clinic, based in Springdale, announced Tuesday it will open covid-19 testing and treatment sites Wednesday morning.

"While keeping doors open to our other sick and well patients, Community Clinic will now provide suspected flu and covid-19 testing at external sites for ease of access to care without endangering others. Patients with fever, cough and shortness of breath are highly recommended to call and make an appointment to get screened," according to a news release from Community Clinic.

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m Tuesday at Community Clinic Siloam Springs Medical, 500 S. Mount Olive St. No. 200 in Siloam Springs.

• 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m to 5 p.m. Friday at Community Clinic Rogers Medical, 1233 W. Poplar St. in Rogers.

• 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Elmdale Elementary School Based Health Center, 420 N. West End, Suite B in Springdale.

• 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Prairie Grove Elementary School Based Health Center, 801 Viney Grove Road in Prairie Grove.

NW News on 03/18/2020