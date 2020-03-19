16 National Guard medics to be assigned to UAMS

Sixteen medics will be assigned to the covid-19 screening center Friday at the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences in Little Rock, the Arkansas National Guard confirmed today to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A total of six Arkansas Air Guard medics from the 189th Airlift Wing at Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville will be assigned to the screening center at UAMS, said Bob Oldham, a spokesman with the Arkansas National Guard. They will be joined by the 10 Army Guard medics who will be reassigned from the call center at the Arkansas Department of Health, he said.

The mission at UAMS will last until at least March 30, according to the National Guard.