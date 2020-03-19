Beaver Lake ramps open; campgrounds to remain closed

STILL WATERS Beaver Lake appears as a reflecting mirror Wednesday as anglers fish near Rocky Branch park. Go to nwaonline.com/200319Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

ROGERS -- Boat launch ramps and day use areas at Beaver Lake remain open in the wake of covid-19 concerns, but the opening of campgrounds at the lake will likely be delayed, an Army Corps of Engineers official said Wednesday.

Fees normally charged for boat launching have been waived until further notice, said Sean Harper, operations manager at the corps' Beaver Lake office in Rogers.

Fees have also been waived for day-use areas. These have picnic tables, playgrounds and other amenities.

People with annual day-use permits that expire do not need to renew them until further notice, Harper said. These are the plastic tags permit-holders hang from their rear-view mirrors.

Campgrounds scheduled to open April 1 won't open, Harper said. Campgrounds at large parks, such as Prairie Creek, usually open April 1. Campgrounds at smaller parks that usually open May 1 may not open as scheduled.

Campgrounds closed for the winter season throughout the corps' Little Rock district won't reopen until further notice. These include campgrounds at lakes Table Rock, Bull Shoals, Norfork and other district lakes.

The Beaver Lake office is closed to the public until further notice. However, the lobby outside the main entrance, where people can pick up lake maps and other information, is open.

Permits for special events at corps parks that involve groups of people, such as fishing tournaments, won't be issued, Harper said. All special events that involve groups at Beaver Lake are canceled until further notice, he said.

Sports on 03/19/2020