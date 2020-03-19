Bentonville to restrict access to all city facilities

The Bentonville City Hall is shown in this photo.

BENTONVILLE -- The city will restrict public access to all city facilities starting today, according to a news release.

"Access to city buildings will be granted to city employees only with as much business as possible to be conducted online," Mayor Stephanie Orman said in the release.

On Sunday, the public library, community center and downtown activity center were closed to the public through March 30 because of covid-19 concerns.

Departments impacted by today's closing include city hall, utility billing, planning, electric, water, wastewater and compost, engineering and district court, according to the release.

Residents can pay their utility bill several ways, according to the release, and include:

• Online at www.invoicecloud.com/bentonvillear. Residents must have an account number.

• By automated phone 24 hours a day at (479) 271-3100, option 1. An account number number also is needed.

• By phone during business hours to speak with a live representative. Call (479) 271-3100, option 2.

• By the utility drive-through at 402 S. Main St.

To set up an online bill payment account, visit www.invoicecloud.com/bentonvillear.

Planning includes building inspection, the planning department and code enforcement, the release stated.

"The move to close all city buildings to public access is a safety measure for the public and our city workers," said Debbie Griffin, community relations and economic development director. "Many of our city employees are on the front lines, and we have to protect them as much as possible to continue to offer services. We have a plan in place to continue core city services and will work through online options."

Visit the city website at www.bentonvillear.com for more information.

