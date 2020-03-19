Coronavirus patient, 62, 'hanging in there,' stable at Little Rock hospital, husband says

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Photo by Associated Press

One of Arkansas' 62 confirmed covid-19 cases is a retired teacher from Warren who tested positive within days of returning with her family from its first trip to Europe, her husband said.

Beverly Reep, 62, is in stable condition at CHI St. Vincent hospital in Little Rock, said her husband, former state Rep. Gregg Reep, who is quarantined at the family's home in Warren.

Beverly Reep, a diabetic who had open-heart surgery within the past five years, is receiving ventilator treatment, Gregg Reep said.

"She's hanging in there," Gregg Reep said.

Health officials tested Beverly Reep for covid-19 even though she had not exhibited symptoms typical of the virus, such as labored breathing, fever or a sore throat, Gregg Reep said.

Beverly Reep had an upset stomach, but Gregg Reep said health officials ordered the test anyway because she had returned from overseas travel and because she has underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, that can elevate the risk of covid-19.

Gregg Reep, 65, and two other family members who took the trip have not yet been tested for the virus. Health officials instead told them to quarantine inside their homes and report if they show any symptoms, he said. The family believes they will be tested in the coming days, he said.

"I was told there wasn't a whole lot of test kits," Reep said.

Gregg and Beverly Reep left for Europe on March 5 and visited London, Paris and France, Gregg Reep said. They returned home late on March 12, last Thursday, he said.

The couple received fast-food drive-through services and made a 5:30 a.m. grocery store trip on Saturday as a precaution. Other than that, they did not go out in public spaces, he said. Beverly Reep experienced stomach illness on Sunday, was tested on Monday and her positive result came back Tuesday, he said.

The new coronavirus strain, a respiratory illness, was designated a global pandemic last week by the World Health Organization.

The contagious virus spreads when people are in close contact with one another or through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the CDC.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misspelled Gregg Reep's first name.