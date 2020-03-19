Fayetteville mayor commends businesses for covid-19 response

Fayetteville fire chief Brad Hardin speaks Wednesday during a news conference at City Hall about the first resident of Fayetteville with a presumptive case of covid-19. Go to nwaonline.com/200319Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mayor Lioneld Jordan commended businesses for adhering to his order limiting bar and restaurant capacity and acknowledged Wednesday the city will see an economic downturn in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Jordan ordered bars and restaurants in the city to maintain no more than 50% occupancy as set by the Fire Department.

Fire Chief Brad Hardin said the department's five fire marshals went to more than 100 businesses Tuesday night, using tally counters to get a number of customers. They found no violations.

Hardin said the businesses appeared glad to see the city take action. The department will continue to monitor businesses through the weekend, he said.

Jordan held a news conference Wednesday at City Hall after it was announced a Fayetteville resident is the first one in Northwest Arkansas to test presumed positive for covid-19.

The City Council granted Jordan authority to regulate gatherings during a special meeting Monday. Anyone found in violation could get a citation and up to a $500 fine, which is the standard penalty for violating an ordinance.

The city has been staying in close contact with businesses and connecting them with resources, said Devin Howland, economic vitality director.

The city also has launched a business survey with Startup Junkie to track the impact of the pandemic, Howland said. Businesses can fill out a worksheet to let the city know the numbers behind the impact, he said.

A number of bars and restaurants scaled back operation, offered curbside takeout or delivery or closed altogether since Jordan declared a public health emergency Friday. Jordan commended those businesses for making a difference in preventing the spread of covid-19.

"I'm proud to see so many members of the business community taking this action to protect health and safety," he said.

City Hall will be closed to the public beginning today, Jordan said. Residents have to use the dropbox outside or make payments through the mail or online to pay water bills. Requests for new service can be made by phone or email.

Jordan issued a policy late Wednesday afternoon regarding gatherings at funerals. Funeral homes and businesses need to limit attendance at services to the officials presiding at the funeral and family members and relatives of the deceased, as recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

People attending funerals need to maintain social distancing and refrain from physical contact, according to the policy.

Jordan said he had no plans to institute a curfew, like other cities such as Little Rock have done.

