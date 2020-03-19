Federal court shuts down jury trials and grand jury meetings amid coronavirus spread

All criminal jury trials and grand jury meetings scheduled in the Eastern District of Arkansas will be postponed until after April 30, the court has announced in a second order related to the covid-19 pandemic.

Issued Wednesday by Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall, the order follows one issued March 13 that canceled all civil jury trials between Wednesday and April 30.

While the orders mean that no civil or criminal jury trials will be going on in the federal courthouse in downtown Little Rock until the end of April, the courthouse remains open. Hearings, non-jury trials and other proceedings, such as pleas and arraignments, plea changes and sentencings, will go forward as usual, Marshall said, unless attorneys seek a hearing by videoconference.

Marshall's order noted the increasing numbers of presumptively positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas, "many of those in counties in the Eastern District."

He added, "That number has been increasing; and given the incubation period and the existence of asymptomatic cases, many more people in this District may be contagious and not know it. Slowing the transmission of the virus is essential."