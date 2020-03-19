Harriman returning for another year

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The School District is taking the interim label off athletics director Ken Harriman's job.

Harriman was rehired for the same position by the Siloam Springs School Board on Thursday for the 2020-21 school year.

Harriman came out of retirement in August to assume the role of athletics director when Kevin Downing left the position to accept an athletic director's position at Bentonville West High School. Downing had been the district's athletics director since 2013.

At the time, it was said Harriman would fill the role on an interim basis for the 2019-20 school year and the district would open the position in the spring. However, Harriman said he enjoyed the role and the district was open to him returning for another year.

"It's just been a wonderful experience all year," Harriman said. "I'm really pleased the School District is going to allow me to come back and do it again next year."

Harriman was hired as a full-time athletics director and will have the same responsibilities as this year.

Jody Wiggins, district superintendent, praised Harriman's leadership and is looking forward to having him around for another year.

"He is a wonderful man," Wiggins said. "I truly appreciate the job he has done for us this year after taking the job as we were starting school. When coach Downing left us at the beginning of the year, I knew we needed to find someone quickly, but we also needed someone who could step into the role and know what to do immediately. Coach Harriman was at the top of a short list of people we reached out to about the job. When he indicated he would be interested at least on an interim basis, it was an easy decision considering his background in coaching and administrating in NWA schools.

"We are thrilled that he has decided to stay on with us after this year. He is exceptional at communicating with athletes, coaches and parents. At the beginning, he was somewhat hesitant about the amount of travel involved with our AD position, but he has attended basically everything. He is doing an exceptional job, and we are lucky to have him."

Harriman was the athletics director from 1998 to 2002, along with being the head football coach from 1998-2000 and assistant principal from 2000-02.

Harriman left Siloam Springs in 2002 to return to Huntsville, where he worked for 10 years as head football coach and athletics director from 1988-98 prior to coming to Siloam Springs.

He was head football coach and athletics director from 2002-05 and 2008-10. In 2010, he moved into the role of assistant superintendent and athletics director and remained in that role until 2012. From 2012-15, he served as high school principal before retiring.

"When you spend a life of watching athletes compete and coaches coach, when you step away from that, there's withdrawals," Harriman said. "I am thankful for the opportunity to come back and do it again. You don't know how much you miss something until you're not doing it anymore.

"I'm really proud to be in a position to lead this program."

