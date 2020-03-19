Happy birthday: You're naturally inquisitive in matters of achieving excellence and, because of this, you will turn mediocre entities into works of greatness.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's not so much what you do, but who you are while you're doing it that matters. Who you feel like you are is not the same thing, but for today's purposes, it's close enough.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Suffering is caused by arguing with reality. It's optional, but if you're going to struggle, it may as well be a fight for something beautiful, like art or poetry.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The empirical evidence you gather is neutral and devoid of answers; however, your synthesis of it will be the solution to tough problems. It's not what things are but what they mean that matters.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You will be involved in a slow build. This thing is happening moment by moment, day by day, person by person. In time, you'll have the thrill of momentum. Today, you have the steady hum of patience.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You will do your best work once you get out of your own way. It may help you not to think of yourself as the creator of this. Divest yourself of judgment and allow the generative process to fulfill itself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your skillful command of words will serve your dazzling logic, resulting in feats of leadership that more conventionally powerful people will envy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Clean your input. Television, news feeds, email, direct mail -- it's a barrage. Though there's so much to ignore, you're still being subtly influenced in that fraction of a second before you must decide to ignore it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You live to amuse today, and you'll do so masterfully, mostly because you observe the first rule of entertainment, which is to "read the room." When your message fits the appetites of the group, you're golden.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're creative and analytical. You'll envision possible glorious outcomes and then back up and ask "what if?" so that you might also anticipate the possible obstacles.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Ralph Waldo Emerson suggested that one sign of success is when you've won "the respect of the intelligent people and the affection of children." You'll nail that today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Any role you take on will require you to communicate your ideas, listen well and organize your life so that you are where you need to be when you need to be there and with everything necessary to do the job.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Put in place systems to help you get around a weakness and maximize a strength. Any practice that allays your worries and keeps you organized and confident will free up the time and energy you need to succeed.

