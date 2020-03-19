Sections
Human remains found in Little Rock

by William Sanders | Today at 5:30 p.m.
The remains of a man were found in a wooded area in south Little Rock early Thursday morning, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

Authorities suspect the remains are those of a man who fled from a Little Rock police officer during a traffic stop on Feb. 16, the report said.

The body, which was discovered near the intersection of West 29th Street and Asher Avenue at about 8 a.m.,was sent to the medical examiner, according to the report. The identity was not released.

Little Rock police have requested that the state police investigate.

