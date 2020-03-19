In tweets, Trump bashes media for 'false' narrative

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with tourism industry executives about the coronavirus, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump used Twitter to air his grievances and boasts Wednesday even as he announced new steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Moments before telling the country that the U.S. and Canada had decided to temporarily close the world's longest border to nonessential traffic, Trump was tweeting about his approval rating and bashing the news media that his administration is relying on to publicize its warnings about the virus.

"I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning," Trump tweeted. "The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false!"

Trump tried to assure those who are now out of work as hotels, bars, restaurants and other gathering spots close that, "money will soon be coming to you. The onslaught of the Chinese Virus is not your fault! Will be stronger than ever!"

Asked Tuesday whether he would consider laying off the insults during a national emergency, Trump said he would continue to respond "if they're not going to play fair."

"I want it to be bipartisan and nobody's going to be better than me," he said. "But when they attack me or the people -- these incredible people behind me -- I'm not going to let them get away with that. I can't do that."

Since the virus has spread, Trump and his top aides have stepped up their criticism of China, noting consistently that the outbreak was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

