WALLY HALL: Lost spring makes Pittman's job tougher

It was thought that by today, Sam Pittman would be up to his neck in spring football for the University of Arkansas.

Monday was supposed to be the start of spring practice, but all spring sports have been canceled by the SEC in hopes of containing the coronavirus.

This makes it especially difficult for a new coach who is familiar with his team only by watching film and conducting a few short interviews.

He and his staff were looking forward to putting eyeballs on the players.

Pittman always has been an assistant who worked however many hours it took, and he's ready to add to that load in his first job as a head coach.

He was diligent about choosing a staff that has the same work ethic as he does.

They most likely were going to use these three weeks to perfect a three-man defensive front and re-evaluate the players.

Understand, this is a golden opportunity for players to redefine themselves.

A time to be more serious about strength and conditioning and learning the playbook. A time to make a commitment to the team and themselves.

Football is a team sport that can be affected by one bad egg.

Make no mistake, canceling the spring sports season was for the good of all, but it hurts a new coach more than one who was on the field and in practices with his players last season.

Despite the delays, here is an early prediction: The offensive line will be better (one new player and one who is returning from injury) and with Rakeem Boyd returning at running back, the Hogs will be improved.

Of course, this spring would have helped identify a starting quarterback, but everything can wait as this terrible virus gets handled.

A letter to the editor claimed yours truly was being irresponsible by writing that despite the coronavirus, I would still attend church, go to work and eat at my favorite restaurants.

I was trying to find a way to be positive as America, and the world, engages in mortal combat with this virus. I know the USA will beat it, and it may be the first country to do so.

However, my ministers -- Chuck Monan and John Phillips -- announced this week that Pinnacle Church of Christ would begin following CDC guidelines, and church services are limited to watching via live streaming on Facebook. Communion packages can be picked up at the church.

They didn't say anything about the offering, but that can be given when communion packages are picked up.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has asked all employees who can do so to work from home, which makes sense. If we all get sick, we can't produce this great newspaper.

And my favorite restaurants are encouraging customers to get takeout or use the drive-thru.

The Bible says 365 times to not be afraid. Be careful, but not afraid.

So in the end, the New England Patriots owner and head coach didn't want Tom Brady anymore.

Wouldn't it have been nice to be a fly on the wall when Brady was probably told:

"Thanks for taking us to a record nine Super Bowls with a record six victories and being game MVP four times. We appreciate the 74,571 passing yards and 541 passing touchdowns. Thanks for your loyalty for 20 years, but it is time for you to go. Thanks for the memories, and enjoy your life."

The 1973 book by Peter Gent, North Dallas Forty, explored how the NFL is more of a business than a sport.

That was never more obvious than the split between Brady and the Patriots.

The Patriots without Brady is like Boston's North End without Mike's Pastry or Tony's Corner Cafe.

Sports on 03/19/2020