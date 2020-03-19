LR shooting leaves two men wounded

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting near Interstate 630 and South Mississippi Street after two men were found with injuries, according to police spokesman officer Eric Barnes.

Officers responded to 7820 W. Capitol Ave. after a caller reported a man covered in blood and a second caller reported gunshots, Barnes said.

An unidentified man later arrived at a hospital and is in critical condition, Barnes said.

Another man was found near the original call point, at 801 S. Rodney Parham Road, with gunshot wounds in his arm.

Police believe the incidents are related, according to Barnes.

Inmate is arrested in jail sex assaults

A Pulaski County jail inmate is charged with sexually assaulted three female inmates last year, according to a sheriff's office arrest report.

Dominic Session, 30, was arrested Wednesday, accused of touching and grabbing inmates on Feb. 3 in a stairwell in the jail, according to the report.

An investigation yielded video evidence identifying Session as the offender, the report said.

Session is now charged with three counts of felony sexual assault along with the Aug. 9 assault that originally landed him in jail.

Report says officers witnessed pub brawl

Sherwood police arrested two men for fighting with a pub employee on Wednesday morning, according to a police report.

Officers responded at 12:45 a.m. to Neighbors Pub at 6511 Warden Road and saw two men fighting with a pub employee, the report said.

The men failed to obey orders from officers to stop fighting, and one man stomped on the employee's torso while officers were watching, according to the report.

Both were drunk, continued yelling and cursing during the arrest and were taken to the Pulaski County jail.

Kyle Bird, 28, and Nathan Crow, 29, were arrested. Bird is charged with felony criminal mischief, felony terroristic threatening, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor public intoxication and misdemeanor battery.

Crow is charged with felony battery, misdemeanor public intoxication, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Metro on 03/19/2020