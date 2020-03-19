Man shot walking down road in southwest Little Rock, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man was shot Wednesday while walking down the street, police said.

Derek Wilborn, 44, told police he was walking on Stagecoach Road near Otter Creek Road around 8:50 p.m. when he heard people from two dark-colored vehicles yelling.

Wilborn heard gunshots and began to run away, according to a police report. Officers found him at 6 Nandina Circle with a gunshot wound to the back. Police said he was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

Officers were unable to locate a crime scene, and no description of the suspects was available in the report.

Wilborn described one car involved as possibly a dark Dodge Challenger and the other as a dark-colored sports car with a spoiler.

Little Rock police also identified the individuals involved in a shooting off south Rodney Parham Road around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police responded to Governors Park Apartments, 7820 West Capitol Avenue, and found blood on the floor at a third-floor apartment.

Donnell Thomas, 34, had a gunshot wound to the arm, and Marquelle Hopkins, 32, was shot in the face.

Police believe the two were in an altercation that led to the shooting, according to the report. No charges had been filed as of the time the report was written.

Police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said Thomas had been treated and released and Hopkins is in stable condition. No charges have yet been filed and the investigation is ongoing.