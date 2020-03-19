NLR mayor orders hiring, purchase freeze; services to stay operational

FILE - Dylan Curtis, left, and his co-worker John Sherrill, with Little Rock Awning untangle flags after installing a canopy at North Little Rock city hall on Main Street in that city, on Feb. 26, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith implemented a freeze on the city hiring nonessential personnel and a hold on nonessential purchases Wednesday, as he has instructed department heads to keep all services operational.

Smith sent out a letter to all city employees instructing them to keep going about their business, but with some changes in protocol. He said it’s important that residents see that the backbone institution of the city is stable.

“This is not the time for the government to close up shop, but a time to reassure the public by appropriate response and by maintaining as much normalcy to normal services as possible,” he wrote in the letter. “Health and well-being comes first, of course, but the negative impact on the economy impacts families.”

The mayor said the city was in good financial condition, but he expects a sales tax revenue decline. He said this is why he is implementing a hold on hiring of nonessential positions as well as nonessential purchases.

“But there is no plan to lay off or reduce the hours of any city employee, full time or part time,” Smith said.

City employees are also no longer allowed to participate in meetings of more than 10 people unless it’s critical to the emergency response. All business related to state travel is also suspended for now.