Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Today at 7:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

William Joseph Warren, 30, of 70 Skyline Drive in Bella Vista was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Warren was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

John Parks, 40, of 1900 N. Garland Ave. was arrested Tuesday in connection with robbery and theft. Parks was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Lee Brown, 45, of 2325 W. Deane St. was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Brown was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,500 bond.

Michael Evans, 31, of 10 S. Willow Ave. was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Evans was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Josh Collins, 35, of 942 W. Holly St. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Collins was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Crosby Cedarrian, 24, of 2427 W. Newport Drive was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and endangering the welfare of a minor. Cedarrian was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

NW News on 03/19/2020

Print Headline: Records

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT