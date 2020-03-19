Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• William Joseph Warren, 30, of 70 Skyline Drive in Bella Vista was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Warren was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• John Parks, 40, of 1900 N. Garland Ave. was arrested Tuesday in connection with robbery and theft. Parks was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Lee Brown, 45, of 2325 W. Deane St. was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Brown was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,500 bond.

• Michael Evans, 31, of 10 S. Willow Ave. was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Evans was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Josh Collins, 35, of 942 W. Holly St. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Collins was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Crosby Cedarrian, 24, of 2427 W. Newport Drive was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and endangering the welfare of a minor. Cedarrian was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

NW News on 03/19/2020