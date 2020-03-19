Northwest Arkansas hospitals update visitor, patient policies

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK - The parking garage on the campus of the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville Friday, July 10, 2015.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Hospitals in Northwest Arkansas continue to update their visitor polices to prevent the spread of covid-19.

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is allowing one family member or caregiver to accompany a veteran for appointments, surgical procedures or support veterans in palliative or hospice care, according to a news release from the federal Veterans Administration.

Symptoms Symptoms of covid-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC recommends people wash their hands, avoid close contact with sick people and avoid touching their eyes, noses and mouths with unwashed hands. Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

"Access will be determined on a case-by-case basis," according to the news release.

The hospital also has limited entrances.

The medical center in Fayetteville offers screening for the coronavirus. Samples are sent to the Arkansas Department of Health for testing, according to the news release.

Veterans who are concerned they may have covid-19 should contact the center at (800) 691-8387 before coming to their appointments.

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, Arkansas Children's Northwest, Northwest Health and Washington Regional Medical Center all said last week they were screening and limiting visitors.

Washington Regional Medical Center announced Wednesday it would start taking more steps to screen visitors to prevent the spread of covid-19, according to a news release from the hospital.

"Upon entrance to the facility, staff and visitors will have their temperature taken and be asked a short series of questions," according to the news release. "Staff and visitors who successfully complete the screening process will be given an armband that must be worn while on the hospital campus."

People with risk factors for the coronavirus or who have a fever or symptoms of a respiratory illness will not be allowed into the hospital or the Willard Walker Hospice Home.

Adult hospital patients are allowed one visitor at a time. There's no limit on the number of visitors allowed at the hospice home.

The hospital cafeteria, Tyson Commons, is closed to the public and only open to Washington Regional staff members.

The hospital's other dining areas, Five Loaves Sandwich Shop and the Apothecary Coffee Shop will remain open to visitors.

Volunteer-led services, such as the gift shop, at Mercy Hospital are temporarily closed, according to Mercy's website. The cafeteria is only open to Mercy employees.

Mercy has stopped allowing people to walk-in to its clinics except for Mercy Primary Care in Bella Vista and Mercy Convenient Care in Bentonville, said Jennifer Cook, spokeswoman for Mercy.

Mercy clinic patients will be asked to wait in their cars after checking in for their appointments. They will be limited to one companion in exam rooms, according to Mercy's website.

NW News on 03/19/2020