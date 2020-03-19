Rangers hope to avoid shutdown of season

Little Rock Rangers goalkeeper Walid Birrou attempts to block a penalty kick during the Rangers’ loss to Demize UPSL in July during the National Premier Soccer League playoffs at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The NPSL is scheduled to hold a conference call today regarding the status of the 2020 season. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

The Little Rock Rangers are still scheduled to play their fifth season in the National Premier Soccer League.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic that has put a halt to most sports leagues throughout the country and the world, the Rangers competing at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock is not for certain.

Rangers President and General Manager Jonathan Wardlaw said Wednesday that the NPSL, considered as the fourth tier of professional soccer in the United States, is scheduled to hold a conference call today regarding the status of the 2020 season.

The Rangers are following the U.S. Soccer Federation's ruling to suspend all team training and activities. The association made the ruling last week. After the ruling, the Rangers canceled a tryout scheduled for Sunday.

Other soccer leagues that have suspended their seasons include Major League Soccer and the Premier League.

Most of the Rangers' players are in college, Wardlaw said, so they have not had any full workouts together.

As of Wednesday, the Rangers have sold 120 season-ticket packages, Wardlaw said. However, he is aware of what a possible delay or shutdown of the season could do for the Rangers.

"We're in a better situation than other teams. We do have decent attendance," Wardlaw said. "We've broken even. We don't have any debts.

"But it would put us in a sticky situation. We depend on butts in the seats to pay for upfront costs. We are having to pay $20,000 for uniforms.

"We would be alright for the 2020 season. But it's not a situation anyone wants to be in."

As far as discussions with the city of Little Rock, Wardlaw said he has not talked with Mayor Frank Scott or anyone associated with the city.

"I'm sure a sporting event is the last thing on their minds right now," Wardlaw said.

The CDC recommended Monday that events for groups of 250 of more people be canceled to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Last season, the Rangers finished 4-6-1 and in second place in the Heartland Conference, losing to Demize NPSL in the first round of the NPSL playoffs.

The Rangers' season opener is May 10 against Tulsa. Wardlaw joked that the team's first game could be a coming out of social distancing party of sorts, should they play.

With U.S. Soccer's ruling, the Rangers will not hold any preseason matches.

"We'll be thrust into conference play," Wardlaw said. "It will kind of level the playing field."

Wardlaw hopes that the team will be playing in May.

"I'm crossing my fingers that we stick to the eight weeks," Wardlaw said.

Sports on 03/19/2020