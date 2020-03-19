Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Hale's Angel in the ninth

BEST BET Home Run Trick in the eighth

LONG SHOT Bow and Arrow in the sixth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 7-9 (77.7%)

MEET 102-286 (35.7%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $41,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

SHAHARAZAD** had a three-race winning streak in the fall. The one-run sprinter is in good form and drew into a field with plenty of early speed. LIPPY is a 4-year-old filly who is working well up to her 2020 debut, and she was a stake winner as a juvenile in California. FINAL FORM earned strong Beyer figures in a pair of wins last spring, and she is a logical threat if brought back fit by winning connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Shaharazad Eramia Burress 9-2

5 Lippy Santana O'Neill 7-2

3 Final Form Mojica Engelhart 5-2

4 Mucha Mezquina Rocco Williamson 4-1

1 Sweet Tatum Bridgmohan Barkley 6-1

7 Ransomed Loveberry Martin 6-1

6 Hawt Mess FDe La Cruz Puhl 8-1

2 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $25,000

DEHYDRATION** made a nice middle-move in an encouraging fourth-place debut. She was claimed by sharp connections, and an improved effort is expected. ALENA MARIE pressed the pace in a fourth-place return to the races, and the five-time in-the-money finisher likely needed the race. UNSWEET TEA was a dull fourth in her first race after a long layoff, but the beaten favorite owns the field's fastest Beyer figure and may make amends.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Dehydration Baze Sadler 5-2

3 Alena Marie Elliott Holthus 2-1

5 Unsweet Tea Bailey Fires 6-1

1 Mesange Lara Matthews 9-2

2 Clever Arch Rosier Turner 8-1

6 Six Fire WDe La Cruz Martin 12-1

8 Rozafa Bridgmohan Barkley 15-1

7 Wheres Mom Talamo Deville 10-1

1a Azlynn's Dreamer Lara Matthews 9-2

3 Purse $41,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

DICHOTOMY** ran down a field of conditioned-claimers in his first race after a layoff, and a strong subsequent breeze has her ready for an improved performance. ENJAY'S BRASS followed a game win with a second-place finish at today's claiming price Feb. 27, and notice the third-place finisher came back with a big win. FAIRWAYNGREEN set a rapid pace before fading in her local debut. She is the controlling speed and has raced well on a wet track.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Dichotomy Santana O'Neill 5-2

1 Enjay's Brass Baze Mason 7-2

6 Fairwayngreen Vazquez Loy 15-1

4 Hoptown Honey Bailey Contreras 5-1

3 Adheretome Mojica Diodoro 3-1

5 Violation Birzer Martin 10-1

2 Sophie's Angel Cannon Fawkes 8-1

8 Fabulous Girl WDe La Cruz Martin 12-1

4 Purse $92,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

HAMAZING VISION** easily defeated $10,000 rivals in his 2020 debut, and he has won three of his four races for leading trainer Robertino Diodoro. WHENTHEDOVESCRY has put three sharp front-running sprint races in succession, and he is a big threat if he can run this far. LIEUTENANT POWELL was forwardly placed in a competitive third-place sprint finish, and the sharp sprinter did break his maiden around two turns at Canterbury.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Hamazing Vision Baze Diodoro 7-2

3 Whenthedovescry WDe La Cruz Stuart 2-1

8 Lieutenant Powell Loveberry Westermann 4-1

4 Promising Shoes Vazquez Villafranco 10-1

1 I Am Elliott Milligan 3-1

7 Jack Be Quick Eramia Turner 15-1

9 Bogey Canchari Witt 15-1

6 Dothebestyoucan Felix Hornsby 15-1

5 It's Bellamy Time Birzer Roberts 30-1

5 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000

COLLUDE*** raced close to an honest pace in an improved third-place finish, and she is dropping in class and keeps the leading rider. JAVISTHA recorded a pair of in-the-money finishes as a juvenile at Prairie Meadows, and she is working well up to her 3-year-old debut. SKYVALUE has a long string of encouraging works leading up to her career debut, and trainer Ron Moquett does win with first-timers.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Collude Santana Asmussen 5-2

4 Javistha Loveberry Chleborad 5-1

2 Skyvalue Vazquez Moquett 10-1

7 Lil Red Vette WDe La Cruz Stuart 5-1

9 Adhwaa Hill Peitz 8-1

1 Graysonsmacho Gal Borel Thomas 9-2

3 Tapalong Garcia Manley 12-1

5 Baildon Rocco McGaughey 15-1

8 Whoville Canchari Williamson 6-1

6 Purse $41,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

BOW AND ARROW** won a fast $32,000 claiming race in his last start on a dirt track. He is training well for winning connections and has proven wet-track talent. KOWBOY KARMA is a stake-placed sprinter who possesses a powerful late run, and he is racing for trainer Steve Asmussen for the first time. SEVIER is taking a slight drop in class after a determined victory. He possesses good early speed and drew a favorable post.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Bow and Arrow Hill McKnight 8-1

6 Kowboy Karma Santana Asmussen 4-1

9 Sevier Garcia Maker 5-2

2 He's No Bull Felix Puhl 8-1

1a Leroy Mojica Diodoro 3-1

1 Coal Truth Mojica Diodoro 3-1

4 Spokane Eagle Talamo Ortiz 15-1

10 Top Brass Baze Sadler 10-1

5 Reason to Soar Cannon Morse 12-1

7 Sharp Art Elliott Vance 20-1

3 Touchofchilipepper Lara Haran 20-1

7 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

PROVERB** is a graded stake-placed runner who has route speed, and winning California connections have him spotted to win. FRANKNJYMME finished second while 5 lengths clear of the third-place finisher in his local debut. Furthermore, he has raced well in limited races around two turns. AQWAAM defeated starter allowance rivals by better than 5 lengths just 12 days ago. He has shown big improvement since being claimed by the leading trainer.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Proverb Baze Baltas 5-2

7 Franknjymme Cannon McGaughey 5-1

1 Aqwaam Mojica Diodoro 3-1

2 Comedian Santana Asmussen 9-2

4 All West Talamo Catalano 4-1

6 Incorrigible Borel Moquett 20-1

3 Determinant Loveberry Holthus 10-1

1a Starship Zeus Mojica Diodoro 3-1

8 Golden Sceptor Thompson Lund 20-1

8 Purse $92,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

HOME RUN TRICK*** scored a decisive front-running victory in his first race after a long vacation, and he recorded two dominating victories over a wet track last season at Oaklawn. MY SIXTH SENSE had a three-race winning streak snapped in a slightly troubled third-place finish. He likes a wet track and may rebound. ROTATION closed his 2019 campaign with a mild upset in the Grade III Super Derby at Louisiana Downs, and he did break his maiden on a wet track at Churchill.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Home Run Trick WDe La Cruz Martin 3-1

6 My Sixth Sense Garcia Hobby 4-1

7 Rotation Santana Asmussen 7-2

8 Street to Indy Mojica Diodoro 15-1

1 Hunka Burning Love Baze Mason 6-1

9 Empty Tomb Elliott Asmussen 20-1

10 Cashanova Talamo Cox 8-1

5 Always Vazquez Villafranco 8-1

4 Drifting West Eramia Offolter 12-1

2 Ebben Rocco Margolis 15-1

11 Nashville Knight Hill McKnight 30-1

9 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $16,000

HALE'S ANGEL*** finished with energy in her only start last season in Oklahoma, and she shows sharper works in 2020 and landed in a soft state-bred field. CIDER HOUSE is an unraced filly with good works dating back to December, and she too benefits from drawing into a subpar field. TAPIT RIGHT raced close to the lead in a third-pace finish at 8-1 odds. She is improving and taking a slight drop in price.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Hale's Angel Bailey Hale 6-1

9 Cider House Cannon VanMeter 5-1

6 Tapit Right Eramia Milligan 4-1

3 Lucindanshady Wales Witt 10-1

5 Cyber Affair WDe La Cruz Martin 8-1

4 Luck's Good Girl Lara Ashauer 6-1

12 Wild Dez Canchari Martin 6-1

13 Bonita's Gold Bailey Jackson 12-1

10 Scioto's Shoes Felix Hornsby 8-1

11 Cyberburg Loveberry Martin 12-1

14 Elusive Secret Lara Bahena 20-1

2 Wish for Candy Birzer Roberts 15-1

8 Danzig Star Elliott McBride 30-1

7 Dixie Loving FDe La Cruz Altamirano 20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

BOW AND ARROW appears an overlay in the sixth race, so I'll spread in the middle and use only logical horses at the bottom of a trifecta wager. The seventh race starts a Pick-3, and my top three selections should cover the race. The eighth race has a horse I really like in HOME RUN TRICK, but MY SIXTH SENSE is a horse I can't let beat me. The ninth race brings a full field, but HALE'S ANGEL or CIDER HOUSE are the most likely winners.

Sports on 03/19/2020