Springdale closes offices to public

SPRINGDALE -- The city has closed its offices to the public in the wake of Wednesday's announcement of the first covid-19 case in Washington County.

"But we will continue to provide services to residents," Mayor Doug Sprouse said.

City staff will work in the city offices and will be available via phone, email and by appointment.

Springdale Water Utilities on Wednesday also announced the closing of its lobby.

"But our drive-through is open," said Heath Ward, executive director of the utility. He said customers can pay their bills and register for new service through the drive-through at the utility's office on Oak Avenue.

The utility also will continue all field services and answer repair calls as needed, Ward said.

Springdale District Court began its limited service Wednesday morning after the chief justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered all courts in Arkansas to hold no in-person court proceedings.

In Springdale, the court will be closed to the public until at least April 3, according to Ashley Earhart, a spokeswoman for the city. Arraignments will be rescheduled for the same day of the week, in four weeks. Those with trials pending should check with their attorneys.

The outer lobby of the court building will remain open with a drop box on the door for fine collection, said Springdale District Judge Jeff Harper.

The city animal shelter is closed, said Courtney Kremer, director of animal services. She said animal control officers will respond only to emergency calls.

The city Monday closed to visitors its other public buildings -- the library, senior center, recreation center and the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Sprouse plans for public meetings such as the City Council, Planning Commission and various committees to continue as scheduled.

The city will create a "triage" area outside of the City Council chambers in City Hall. Anyone attending a meeting will first field questions about any possible exposure to the covid-19 virus and have his temperature checked.

City officials will ask residents to enter the council room only when their issues are discussed.

"We just decided this today," Sprouse said. "We will continue to work out the details before Tuesday's meeting."

