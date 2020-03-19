State outdoors briefs

DU postpones banquets

Due to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the Trump Administration that all gatherings of greater than 10 people be suspended until May 10, Ducks Unlimited has postponed all fundraising events until a later date.

"DU's fundraising efforts are critical to our delivery of conservation, but nothing is more important than the well-being of our volunteers, members and staff," said Bob Butler, Duck Unlimited's senior regional director for central and southern Arkansas.

Sowbug Roundup canceled

The Sowbug Roundup scheduled for March 26-28 in Mountain Home has been canceled because of health and safety concerns relating to the coronavirus. Event organizers recommend that all who planned on attending observe "social distancing" by going fishing.

FLW postpones tournaments

Fishing League Worldwide announced Tuesday that it will reschedule all tournaments through April 5, including a Bass Fishing League (BFL) tournament scheduled for March 21 on Lake Ouachita.

The Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit event on Lake Martin in Alexander City, Ala., will proceed as scheduled because practice has already begun and extra precautions have been instituted.

FLW spokesman Joe Opager said the organization postponed the tournaments out of an abundance of caution and because of the uncertainty of venue availability amid rapidly evolving restrictions.

AGFC cancelstrout workshop

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission canceled its public workshop on the new trout management plan for the Spring River scheduled for March 21 at the Mammoth Spring School Complex.

AGFC Trout Management Program supervisor Christy Graham said the decision was not easy, as there has been excellent participation and feedback so far in the planning process.

"We want to continue this process and we will continue to work to complete the plan," Graham said. "We just need to make adjustments to how we gather feedback and communicate our recommendations about the fishery moving forward. Within a couple of weeks, we will send out information about how we plan to incorporate new strategies in the management plan and will work to make sure all interested parties have a chance to continue in the planning process."

For more information, contact Graham at (877) 425-7577.

COE to close 3 campgrounds

VICKSBURG, Miss. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District will temporarily close its visitor centers, interpretive centers, field offices and and campgrounds at lakes Ouachita, DeGray and Greeson.

Boat ramps, restrooms and fish-cleaning facilities will remain open.

Visitor and interpretive centers will close today. Campgrounds will close Monday.

Visitors to the campgrounds must depart no later than 4 p.m. Sunday. All scheduled campground reservations after Sunday will be canceled.

Refunds will be provided through Recreation One Stop, which is available online at recreation.gov or via telephone at (877) 444-6777.

LR District COE campgrounds open

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District on Tuesday closed visitor centers at lakes Greers Ferry and Dardanelle.

The Little Rock District campgrounds remain open, with park rangers on patrol.

The Little Rock District Operations Division made the decision to close the visitor's centers after reviewing the Center for Disease Control's suggestions to close or limit access to areas where large numbers of the public and employees come into contact.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District updates can be found at www.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at facebook.com/littlerockusace and on Twitter at twitter.com/usacelittlerock.

Sports on 03/19/2020