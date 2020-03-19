Suspected tornado damages homes, school in Marion County; 1 hurt

A possible tornado touched down along a county road in Marion County Thursday evening, injuring one person and damaging several structures, including a school, according to Marion County Office of Emergency Management Director Brice Smith.

The suspected tornado destroyed one house, ripped the roof off of another house and caused minor damage to the Bruno-Pyatt School and a few other buildings in its path along County Road 418, according to Smith.

“We’ve got trees down everywhere,” Smith said.

A woman was injured and taken to the hospital, according to Smith. The Marion Office of Emergency management is continuing to assess the damage.

Smith said he cannot confirm it was a tornado, but that is what it looks like to him.

“By all indications, to me it was a tornado,” Smith said.