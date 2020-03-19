Texarkana studies city meeting pause

TEXARKANA -- The Texarkana Board of Directors is exploring the possibility of ceasing its biweekly meetings into the spring in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Allen Brown said during a regular meeting Monday.

Brown said that he and City Manager Kenny Haskin had consulted with City Attorney George Matteson and the Arkansas Municipal League and were considering suspending board meetings for eight weeks to help stop the spread of the virus, which has resulted in a national emergency.

The board's next meeting is scheduled for April 6.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Metro on 03/19/2020