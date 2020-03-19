TEXARKANA -- The Texarkana Board of Directors is exploring the possibility of ceasing its biweekly meetings into the spring in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Allen Brown said during a regular meeting Monday.
Brown said that he and City Manager Kenny Haskin had consulted with City Attorney George Matteson and the Arkansas Municipal League and were considering suspending board meetings for eight weeks to help stop the spread of the virus, which has resulted in a national emergency.
The board's next meeting is scheduled for April 6.
[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]
Metro on 03/19/2020
Print Headline: Texarkana studies city meeting pause
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.