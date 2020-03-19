To get federal aid, disaster called in Garland County

HOT SPRINGS -- Garland County Judge Darryl Mahoney issued a disaster declaration Monday, potentially qualifying the county and its incorporated areas' covid-19 response for federal reimbursement.

Mahoney said the declaration is required for reimbursement of items such as personal protective equipment. It proceeds from last week's federal emergency declaration that released money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Disaster Relief Fund.

The Arkansas Department of Health said Sunday that a Garland County couple were among the state's confirmed covid-19 cases. The agency said the couple contracted the disease while traveling outside the state.

"The information I got from the Health Department is they've quarantined at their home," said Dr. Gene Shelby, the county's health officer and coordinator of the task force managing the local response. "It's pretty clear cut these people were traveling, and they contracted it while traveling."

Shelby said no signs of community spread, or infections unrelated to travel, are present in the county.

Mahony said the county has purchased personal protective equipment such as face shields, masks and Tyvek overalls for emergency workers.

"The Tyvek suits are thrown away after a medical call from somebody who feels like they have the virus. The biggest problem with the virus is how rapidly it transmits. We want to protect the first responders and slow the spread of the virus as fast as we can," Mahoney said.

Shelby said the Hot Springs Fire Department and LifeNet ambulance service have a "fair amount" of personal protective equipment, including sought-after N95 respirator masks.

