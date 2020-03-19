UA institutes ticket refund policy

Fans who have purchased season tickets or single-game tickets for University of Arkansas events canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus, will receive an e-mail later this week asking for a preference on how to receive or apply any eligible refundable amounts.

Refunds will be available on a prorated basis for season-ticket holders in baseball (19 games), softball (17 games), track and field (three events) and gymnastics (one meet), including suite holders in applicable sports.

Fans who pre-purchased single-game tickets will also receive notification regarding applicable refunds. Only the original purchaser of the tickets is eligible for a refund. Those tickets purchased on a secondary market are not eligible for a refund through the university. In that case, fans are encouraged to contact the individual seller or secondary site used to purchase the tickets.

Fans who ordered season or single-game tickets through the Razorback Ticket Center will receive an individual e-mail for each sport ticket that has been purchased. A fan which has purchased tickets for multiple spring sports will receive multiple e-mails related to their preference for refundable amounts related to that specific sport.

Ticket holders will have multiple options for receiving or applying refundable amounts, including:

• A prorated refund based on remaining events in the applicable sport

• Designating as a donation to be used in support of gameday and hourly workers adversely impacted by cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak as well as in continued support of Razorback student-athletes

• Designating as a gift for the construction of the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Baseball Development Center (baseball ticket and suite holders only)

• Application of funds as an account credit to the 2020-21 Razorback Foundation Annual Fund

Fans will be given until April 3 to make a designation. For those who do not make a designation by the deadline, a prorated refund will be processed to the account holder after that date.

Fans who purchased tickets for the Razorbacks baseball game at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock later this spring will receive a refund from the Arkansas Travelers. Only the original ticket purchaser is eligible for the refund.

Contact the Arkansas Travelers ticket office for more information.

