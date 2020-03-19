UA System schools to delay commencement ceremonies

FAYETTEVILLE -- Commencement ceremonies that had been set for May are being postponed until at least June 1 at all University of Arkansas System schools because of the covid-19 outbreak, trustees for the UA System decided this morning.

The UA System includes the state's largest public university, UA-Fayetteville, plus five other university campuses and seven community colleges.

"Given the conditions and that we can't see when the upward slope in cases is going to flatten out, my recommendation to the chancellors would be the cancel their ceremonies at this time," UA System President Donald Bobbitt told trustees before their vote during a meeting held via video conference.

John Goodson, chairman of the 10-person board of trustees, said he wanted to defer to institution chancellors in making decisions on the timing of rescheduled commencement ceremonies.