UALR AD Lee in self-quarantine

It wasn't too long ago that University of Arkansas at Little Rock Athletic Director George Lee was anticipating he'd possibly be at an NCAA Tournament site this week. Now he's in a precautionary self-quarantine amid a waging pandemic.

Lee confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday that he's been in quarantine since Sunday after being exposed last week to someone who was recently tested for the coronavirus. He said he has not experienced any symptoms and feels fine.

Lee said one of UALR Chancellor Christina Drale's cabinet members came down with flu-like symptoms over the weekend but tested negative for the flu. That person also was tested for the coronavirus, but Lee said the results won't be known until Friday.

Lee said he, Drale and other cabinet members had experienced exposure with the person during meetings late last week and are all now in self-quarantine, the common precaution that public health officials and medical experts have recommended if exposed.

"Hopefully we'll find out Friday. Hopefully the person will be negative. If not, then we'll see where we go from there," Lee said. "I've been meeting with my staff daily, virtually, still doing all the things that we need to do. It's just I'm not there. It's kind of weird."

Sports on 03/19/2020