MUSIC SCENE: White Mansion plays Maxine's instead of festival

Fayetteville’s White Mansion plays Maxine’s in Hot Springs on Friday. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

(Editor's note: Due to the coronavirus, scheduled shows may or may not happen. White Water Tavern has canceled shows for the rest of March. Efforts have been made to contact other venues, but no replies were received by press time. Little Rock has imposed a curfew between midnight and 5 a.m.)

White Mansion, Bird Bones and Bera Bera will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Maxine's. Admission is $7.

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185, thebigchillhotsprings.com Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704, fourquarterbar.com Griffin Restaurant, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3008, eldomad.com Hot Rods, 201 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, (870) 534-2066 Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512, kingslivemusic.com Markham Street Grill & Pub, 11321 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 224-2010, facebook.com/markhamst/ Maxine’s, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0909, maxineslive.com The Rail Yard, 1212 East Sixth St., Little Rock, (501) 372-9273, therailyardlr.com Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090 revroom.com South on Main, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock, (501) 244-9660, southonmain.com Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com Stone’s Throw Stifft Station Taproom, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8663, stonesthrowbeer.com UAPB Business Support Incubator, 615 Main St., Pine Bluff. Vino’s, West Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8466, vinosbrewpub.com

White Mansion, from Fayetteville, and Bird Bones, from Little Rock, were both scheduled to play in Hot Springs this weekend for Valley of the Vapors, which has since been canceled.

TODAY

Randy Rutherford will perform at 8 p.m. today at Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado. Admission is $5.

• Gold Show Drag Show will perform at 9 p.m. today at Maxine's in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

Raphael Powell warms up his saxophone before joining the band Big Dam Horns for rehearsal in this 2015 file photo. Big Dam Horns play Friday at Stickyz in Little Rock. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

FRIDAY

Bluesboy Jag will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at The Rail Yard in Little Rock. Admission is free.

• The John Calvin Brewer Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa in Hot Springs. Admission is free.

• Tyler Reese Tritt will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado. Admission is $5.

Tritt is the daughter of country singer Travis Tritt. The 22-year-old made her debut at age 12 with her father on a version of a Don Henley and Patty Smyth hit, "Sometimes Love Just Ain't Enough."

• Mustache The Band will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Advance tickets are $10; admission the day of the show will be $15.

• The Brent Frazier Band will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at The Big Chill in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

• Mister Lucky will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Kings Live Music in Conway. Admission is $5.

• The Big Dam Horns will perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack. Admission is $10.

• One Way Traffic will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.

SATURDAY

Charlotte Taylor will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station Taproom in Little Rock. Admission is free.

• The John Calvin Brewer Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa. Admission is free.

• Riley Moore will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Griffin Restaurant. Admission is free.

• Levels and More will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vino's. Admission is $5.

• Kody West, along with opening act Lil Skinny Band, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz. Admission is $10.

• The Cons of Formant will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at South on Main in Little Rock. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 the day of the show.

• Indie Music Night will be held a 9 p.m. Saturday at the Rev Room. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 the day of the show.

• The Irie Lions will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music. Admission is $5.

• The Brent Frazier Band will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill. Admission is $5.

• Benadrill will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Maxine's.

• Joecephus and The George Jonestown Massacre will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday at Four Quarter Bar. Admission is $7.

Cons of Formant consists of (from left) Patrick Pipkin on bass, harmonies and kick drum; Samuel Ellis on fiddle and harmonies; David Bise on guitar, vocals, harmonica and hi-hat; and Drew Morse on mandolin, banjo and vocals. The band plays Saturday at South on Main in Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

SUNDAY

Bluesboy Jag will perform at the Arkansas River Blues Society weekly blues jam from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Markham Street Grill & Pub in Little Rock. Admission is free.

• GRLwood, along with opening act Girl Friday, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Stickyz. Admission is $10.

• Keep It Weird will perform at 10 p.m. Sunday at Vino's. Admission is $5.

WEDNESDAY

Bluesboy Jag will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Business Support Incubator for the Port City Blues Society's weekly blues jam. Admission is free.

Weekend on 03/19/2020