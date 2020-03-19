XNA to proceed cautiously with designing terminal improvements

This rendering shows what the terminal at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport could look like after a proposed renovation. The view is from the east side of the terminal. (Courtesy Photo)

Northwest Arkansas National Airport officials are going ahead with the design work for a new face for the terminal and a new, second concourse, but they won't pull the trigger on construction until the economy recovers from the covid-19 crisis.

The board met via conference call on Wednesday and agreed to hire architects to design the projects, which include a connector building between the parking deck and the terminal, a pedestrian bridge, a new facade and other improvements to the terminal entrance and a concourse off the west side of the terminal.

On the road again Work on a connector road to the regional airport is on schedule and highway department officials plan to recommend a new route from Arkansas 612, the Springdale Northern Bypass, to Arkansas 264 near the XNA entrance be built, Arkansas Department of Transportation engineers said Wednesday. The final route will be decided by state and federal highway officials. The road will be designed as a four-lane highway but may use only two lanes initially with the other added when traffic demands. Engineers hope to have plans ready for public input around July 2021. Highway officials agreed last year to design and build the road, which has been on the wish list since the airport opened more than two decades ago. Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

Changes to the connector building, bridge and facade concepts have brought the estimated cost of that project down from $28 million to about $16 million.

Being able to hold off is critical because traffic at the airport has gone off a cliff, just as it has at other airports around the country. Boardings are down 40 percent to 60 percent in recent weeks and could plunge further, according to airport staff.

If revenue were to be down 50 percent, XNA could take a $10 million hit this year, or more, depending on how long the economic decline continues, according to Tim O'Donnell, chief financial officer. Airport revenue includes such things as parking, rental cars and landing fees. Aaron Burkes, chief operating officer, said a plane left XNA empty Tuesday and others have flown recently with less than a dozen passengers.

"Obviously, hugely significant numbers," O'Donnell said. "We've got a cash flow cushion here, but we're going to start eating into it pretty substantially."

Board members pressed about the financial outlook.

"What does this do to our timetable, in your professional opinion, for new construction, renovations, given the fact that we're having an unprecedented drop in air traffic and income due to this virus?" board member Sara Lilygren asked.

"Nobody really knows where this is going. My position last week -- and I'm open to changing that position -- was that it's an opportunity for us to continue to move forward, assuming we have enough cash on hand to really get through this and weather it," Burkes answered.

Burkes said XNA should have an advantage over private developers when things turn because the airport will have access to capital.

"Design costs, construction costs will probably be cheaper as a result of what's happening," Burkes said. "And, when we come out of this on the other side, in a year or so, whatever the time frame might be, we'll be in a great position to have a project that's truly shovel-ready and take advantage, potentially, of still low interest rates," Burkes said.

Burkes said the board can continue cautiously and hit the brakes at any time if the economy continues to deteriorate.

They can hold off building if the economy tanks further. The airport authority is in a strong financial position with about $30 million cash on hand, according to finance officers.

Stan Green, a board member, emphasized the only thing the board is committing to is the design work.

"I think it's going to spring back at some point, and when it does, it's going to spring back fast. Faster than we even expect it to," Green said. "It may be that it'll be a great opportunity to save money on construction sometime in the next year or 18 months so we can decide we're comfortable at that time."

Mike Johnson agreed the design work is a good investment.

"Ideally, we can get to 100 percent construction documents and then hold, depending on where the economy is. But, I think that buys us three, six, even nine months," Johnson said. "I think it's a thoughtful investment in the future, but I think we have time with a number of exit ramps."

Hight Jackson Architects was chosen to design the front of the terminal work. and Fentress Architects was selected for the western concourse design work. Hight Jackson has been responsible for all the terminal improvements recently completed, underway or planned.

Board members decided Wednesday to hold off on buying 16 acres adjacent to airport property for $1.8 million. Directors said they want to see where real estate prices are going to end up.

