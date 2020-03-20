Sections
Breaking: Coronavirus cases hit 96 in state, including 13 at Little Rock nursing home, agency says
17-year-old shot in leg, Little Rock police say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 2:07 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 17-year-old was shot in the leg Thursday, Little Rock police said.

The teen told officers he was leaving a convenience store near Asher Avenue and South Maple Street when a gunman he did not know started shooting at him, according to a police report.

The teen said he felt pain in his leg but was able to run to a nearby home, and a stranger then drove him to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

The 17-year-old’s injuries were listed in the report as “serious but stable.”

Prior to speaking with the teen, police had responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot alert in the area just before 7 p.m. Several homes on Asher Avenue, South Oak and South Maple streets were struck by bullets.

No other individuals were found to be injured in the incident, according to the report.

